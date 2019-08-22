The Bay Area Air Quality Management District released a press release last week supporting the state’s lawsuit against Trump’s plan to gut restrictions to the 2015 Clean Power Plan.
“The Bay Area Air District strongly supports the State of California’s lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s misguided efforts to gut restrictions on coal-burning power plants and undermine efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said the District’s Executive Officer Jack Broadbent. “The time for action on climate change is now. We cannot deny, delay or diminish the catastrophic threat of climate change that is already impacting our state and Bay Area residents. The Trump Administration is moving in the wrong direction and we will continue to resist any efforts to recklessly endanger the health and well-being of Bay Area residents.”
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.baaqmd.gov.