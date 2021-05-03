The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Communities for a Better Environment will hold a joint workshop Friday, May 7, to consider a draft health-risk assessment for AB&I Foundry in Oakland.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The draft assessment indicates that foundry emissions pose an elevated health risk for the surrounding community. AB&I will be required to submit a risk-reduction plan to the air district.
“Stricter pollution controls are necessary to protect the health of East Oakland residents and this collaborative effort with Communities for a Better Environment is crucial to obtain input from those who live and work near the facility,” said Jack Broadbent, the air district’s executive officer.
The public will be allowed to ask questions and submit comments during the workshop.
The virtual workshop will be available online at us02web.zoom.us/j/84265732418 using the meeting ID 842-6573-2418). To join by phone, dial 669.900.6833.