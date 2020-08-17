The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the air quality advisory through Tuesday, Aug. 18, due to smoke from wildfires throughout the greater Bay Area.
Numerous lightning strikes sparked wildfires across the region over the past few days. Air quality may deteriorate in areas near or downwind of the fires, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. Air quality is expected to be in the moderate range. The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.
If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.
Check here for real-time air quality readings: https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area.