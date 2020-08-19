The Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned today that Alameda County air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The district said children, older adults, and those with breathing or heart issues should limit outdoor activities.
The advisory is expected to be in effect for the next four days, and the air-quality district said conditions could worsen in some areas of the county. Numerous wildfires in the area have left the air smoky and spread ash throughout the region.
Current air quality data is available at www.baaqmd.gov/about-air-quality/current-air-quality