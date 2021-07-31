Dogs recently airlifted from an Oklahoma shelter to the Bay Area will soon be available for adoption at the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (EBSPCA) facility in Oakland.
The 17 canines were among about 100 dogs and cats flown from Tulsa to the Hayward Executive Airport on July 19, and distributed among 13 animal shelters in Northern California in the hope they can find forever homes.
Although its Dublin facility is currently closed during the pandemic, The East Bay SPCA also serves the Tri-Valley.
"Right now, we are just settling them in," said Allison Lindquist, East Bay SPCA president and CEO.
None of the dogs are spoken for yet, but Lindquist said she expects them to find families quickly following spaying and neutering, medical treatment and behavioral training.
"We have people that will be lining up to take them as soon as they are available," Lindquist said.
The Michigan-based Bissell Pet Foundation, which works with organizations across the United States and Canada to find homes for animals housed in shelters and rescue groups, brought the dogs and cats to the Bay Area aboard a chartered plane.
“Air transport is an incredible tool for homeless pets, because it allows us to send pets across the country in a fraction of the time of ground transport,” said the organization’s founder, Cathy Bissell. “Pets are provided with a crate pad to absorb urine and a cup of ice cubes that thaw along the way, allowing pets to drink. The average flight is only a few hours before touchdown, where our anxious shelter partners are waiting to start a second chance for the pets on board.”
Although many California shelters have seen reductions in the availability of dogs in recent years, especially during the pandemic when many shelters were emptied by homebound people eager to find a companion, some shelters in rural parts of the nation experienced the opposite.
Lindquist said shelters in some states – including Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida – where access to spaying and neutering is not readily available in rural areas, were seeing increases in the number of homeless pets.
Bissell said that was the case in Oklahoma, where the Humane Society of Tulsa acts as a transport hub to send animals to shelters across the country.
“Unfortunately, the tragic death of their shelter veterinarian left them needing to step back for a short time,” Bissell said. “The Bay Area shelters welcomed the pets that were at the Humane Society of Tulsa and ready for transport.”
Lindquist said East Bay took only dogs because the facility already has plenty of cats and kittens available for adoption.
New dogs available include Aussie shepherd mixes, a litter that looks St. Bernards, “herding breed mixes,” and some dachshund mixes.
“All sizes and shapes and ages,” she said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”
Lindquist advised people interested in adopting the pets to watch the East Bay SPCA website (eastbayspca.org) for information on when they will be available.
Other shelters that took part in the airlift and will have pets available are; Berkeley Humane; Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County; Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter; Humane Society of Silicon Valley; Humane Society of Sonoma County; Marin Humane in Novato; North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma; Pets Lifeline in Sonoma; Placer SPCA in Roseville; Sacramento SPCA; Santa Cruz SPCA; and Tony LaRussa’s Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek.
“We will continue our mission until every pet has a home,” Bissell said.
Lindquist said shelters have not seen an influx of people returning pets they adopted at the start of the pandemic, when many shelters were emptied.
“That is good news,” she said. “We have seen people very interested in our behavior and training classes and private sessions. We’ve been super busy.”
For more information on pet adoption, visit eastbayspca.org.