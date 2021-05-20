LIVERMORE — The Airport Commission recently reported an increase in complaints and operations for the Livermore Municipal Airport for the month of March during its regular meeting on May 10.
Both operations and complaints increased from March 2020 to March 2021. This year, there were 14,781 operations — defined as takeoffs and landings — up 65% compared to last 2020. Sean Moran, interim airport manager, said there were two reasons for the surge.
“This is a significant increase due to back in March 2020, we did enact the regional shelter-in-place order brought on the by the pandemic,” Moran told the commission. “So, we did see a significant decrease in our operations. We also did have quite a few days of inclement weather that hit around the same time, the March 16- to 24-time frame, so I’m happy to report we are up a significant amount.”
Complaints also surged this year compared to last. In March 2021, 605 noise complaints were registered from the surrounding community, representing 4.1% of the month’s operations. That number is drastically higher than March 2020, which saw only 13, and February of this year, which saw 141. Moran speculated the cause could be related to higher interest in the airport.
“A lot of the complaints, when we looked back, are related to when we had KaiserAir brought forth by the airport commission,” he said. “We noticed that when there are certain items of any hot button issues toward the airport, we generally do see an increase in complaints . . . also, people are home a lot more. So, they are hearing things all day they didn’t hear in 2019, when they were in the city working.”
Moran said the KaiserAir proposal is a building project intended for the south side of the airfield. Residents were concerned KaiserAir would be flying large jets, like the Boeing 737, on a regular schedule, but Moran said this would not be the case.
“The Livermore Municipal Airport is classified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a general aviation airport, so we are an airport that will accept all types of general aviation aircraft, which are single engine piston all the way to corporate charter aircraft, as well as possibly any military visitations we may have,” Moran said. “We are not a commercial service airport or what is also known as a part 139 airport, like San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose, where they meet specific FAA requirements to accept and receive scheduled air carrier aircrafts. such as Southwest, United, American or Alaska Airlines.”
Moran noted the four requirements for accepting large air carriers — dedicated firefighting apparatus, specific pavement markings, lighting and signage — aren’t met by the Livermore Airport. He explained the types of planes normally seen there are smaller aircrafts, functioning as on-demand charter planes.
One topic covered in complaints submitted in public comments addressed planes flying outside of curfew hours.
“Third-party apps like ‘Flight Aware’ show that a flight is scheduled to fly in way before curfew hours actually end,” wrote the commenter, whose name was not shared. “What is the airport doing to reign in such pre-planned curfew violations?”
Moran explained that the airport is federally funded and open 24 hours a day; it is, therefore, unable to restrict aircraft coming in at any time of the day or night. Staff can only ask pilots to voluntarily restrain from flying during nighttime hours, with no recourse to punishment.
“What we do have is the voluntary refraining from night flying, and it is in all of our best interest as pilots to the greatest extent possible … to be good neighbors and work with our community,” Commissioner Adam Bertsch said. “But we don’t have any teeth, we can’t physically stop people from flying in.”
The commission also welcomed newly appointed member Victoria Schellenberger. She filled a vacancy left earlier this year when a commissioner left the board. The airport commission is composed of five members appointed by the city council. Per requirements, three members must be amateur or commercial pilots. Commission members are meant to represent and further the interest of the aviation industry to serve public interest, advise city council and the planning commission on development and zoning, and manage other matters related to the airport.
The Livermore Municipal Airport is owned by the City of Livermore and operates as a division of the public works department. The airport is a general aviation reliever airport, capable of serving private business, corporate tenants and customers primarily in the Tri-Valley. It has secured approximately 500 tenants, most of whom are Livermore and Pleasanton residents.
The Livermore Municipal Airport is located at 680 Terminal Circle in Livermore. For more information on the Airport Commission, visit www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/clerk/comms/aac.htm.