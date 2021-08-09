Alameda County is accepting applications for a new round of its AC Boost down-payment assistance loans for first-time homebuyers.
The program will provide $12 million in no-interest loans – up to $210,000 per household -- to low- and middle-income homebuyers, with priority given to first-responders, teachers, and childcare providers.
To be eligible, buyers must either live or work in Alameda County or have been displaced from a home in Alameda County in the last 10 years.
Household income must be at or below 120% of the Area Median Income.
The loans are interest free and require no monthly payments. Instead, the loans come due once the mortgage term ends, the owner sells before the mortgage term ends, or the owner takes cash out in a refinance.
At that point, the owner repays the amount that they borrowed plus a proportional share of any increase in the value of the home.
Launched in 2019, the program has already helped 78 households buy their first homes in Alameda County. The program is funded through the Measure A-1 Housing Bond approved by the voters in 2016.
To apply or learn more about the program, go to www.acboost.org. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 30.