The contentious Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage project received unanimous county board approval today.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors held the appeals hearing, March 4, and after a meeting that lasted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., determined it would go forward with the project by applicant Intersect Power.
The project, proposed for agricultural land in North Livermore along Cayetano Creek, will now move forward and cover over 300 acres with solar panels and 5 acres with battery and facility storage.
Prior to the decision, some opponents stated in public comment that they intended to sue, should the board approve the project; they stated Aramis would harm the ecosystem and endanger federally protected species located at the site, all while covering protected agricultural lands with an industrial power plant. With several weighing into voice support of the project and a need for navigating away from fossil fuels, the supervisors said both sides issued strong arguments in the debate that pitted environmentalists against one another for different reasons.
Following the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) decision in November to recommend approval of the project, three project opponents — Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV), Friends of Livermore, and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards — filed appeals. The fourth to appeal was applicant Intersect Power itself, taking issue with the BZA’s conditional-use permit (CUP) requirements.
The fate of the project almost saw another turn earlier in the day when District 2 Supervisor Richard Valle initiated a motion to remand the project to the planning commission. At which point, Intersect Power Principal Marisa Mitchell said the action, which staff confirmed would result in a 90-day delay, would kill the project — a claim that both supervisors Wilma Chan and Keith Carson pushed.
“Ms. Mitchell, for you to state on the record that this would kill the project, I don’t know if that’s an adequate answer or not, because you probably know very well that no matter what happens, there will probably be litigation,” said Chan, noting that she preferred the project. “In terms of how fast you’re able to proceed or not, you guys have expended a lot of time and energy for years on this, so I just want to make it very clear that, if you’re going to say that on the record, that that’s really 100% true.”
Mitchell said delaying the project by 90 days was putting her company into an unfair position. But Carson then further demanded a simple “yes” or “no” answer to the question of whether or not 90 days would, in fact, kill the project — to which Mitchell eventually answered yes.
Public Speaker Tyler O’Brien, whose family home is directly impacted by the project, urged the board to send it back to the planning commission.
“For Marisa Mitchell to say that this project is going to die if 90 days passes is a joke,” he said. “The project has been continued before; they know that litigation on CEQA is impending and it will be delayed for another two years, at least. They knew this was a potential when they came into this. And they’ve said time and time again that if you take land and acreage, the project will fail. Well, that never happened … they lost the Stanley property, and yet somehow, magically, the project is still economically viable. These people backtrack on everything they say about this project. I think it’s the safe thing to send this to the planning commission to safeguard yourselves.”
But many others who spoke were in favor of approving the project today, noting the need for the union jobs the project would bring to the area, along with a need to turn to green energy as soon as possible. Speaker Emily Moore urged the board not to send it back to the commission for review.
“The truth is, we do not have time to wait,” Moore said. “Decarbonizing is not an arbitrary political move. It is essential for the survival of the human race. The UN’s 2018 intergovernmental panel on climate change reported that to avoid the most devastating consequences of climate change, we must drastically reduce emissions within the next decade. This is science. All of the top researchers know this.”
Toward the end of the meeting, District 1 Supervisor David Haubert said that Measure D was problematic, prohibitive and unclear — with some people believing the project violated the measure and others saying it didn’t.
“This is a very tough decision for me personally,” he said. “In that, it’s the balance of open space, the environment and the need for clean energy.”
Ultimately, he said he would rely on the staff, which said the project meets the legality of Measure D, and voted to approve alongside his colleagues.