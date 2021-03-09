Today the State announced that Alameda County has met the metrics for the red tier for two weeks, and effective tomorrow, March 10, activities and businesses permitted in the red tier per the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy may resume operation.
With an adjusted daily new case rate per 100,000 residents of 4.8, a testing positivity rate of 1.8%, and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 2.6%, the state of the pandemic has improved greatly in Alameda County since the peak of the winter surge in early January.
“Alameda County’s case rate is on the decline and vaccinations of vulnerable residents and our frontline workers are progressing, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “As more activities and businesses open indoors and more people from different households mix, the risk of becoming infected increases. The majority of Alameda County residents have not been vaccinated, so we must continue to take precautions to keep each other safe.”
