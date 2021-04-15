The Alameda County Fairgrounds, known for hosting the annual Fair every June, will reschedule its traditional celebration to Oct. 22 through Oct. 31.
The event will comply with all State and local health requirements. It is anticipated that guests will be required to pre-purchase tickets online for specific dates and attendance will be limited. The Fair will utilize touchless, cashless systems for ticketing, parking, carnival, food and beverage purchases whenever feasible per the recommendations of the state reopening guidelines. In addition to enhanced cleaning and sanitization, it is believed that guests will be required to wear face masks while on the Fairgrounds and have their temperature checked prior to entering the Fair.
“We are excited to welcome Fair guests back in October, and our team is working diligently to ensure we continue to put on a 'safety first' event for the community," said CEO Jerome Hoban. "The Fair may look a little different in 2021, but we assure you it’s the same good time where you can build memories that last a lifetime."
The Fairgrounds continues to support the community by serving as the host site for COVID-19 vaccines and food distribution in eastern Alameda County. Both operations are expected to run through the end of June. The partnership between the Alameda County Fairgrounds, Alameda County Public Health Department, Stanford Valley Care and Sutter Health serves up to 4,000 patients per day, based on the availability of vaccines to the region.
Although the Fair has been rescheduled to October, the Alameda County Fair continues to work to host live Horse Racing, the Junior Livestock Competition and Auction, and make contests available this summer, while following guidance set by the State and County.
Live Horse Racing will run its traditional schedule in Pleasanton on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays each week, starting June 18 through July 11, including the Fourth of July. Advance purchase is required.
Competitive Exhibits and Contests will continue virtually, for categories and more information visit: Competitive Exhibits to enter. Best of Show winners may be displayed at the Fall Fair in October.
The livestock and small animal shows will be held from July 7 through July 11, with limited spectators. The Junior Livestock Auction will be held in-person and virtually on July 11.
If you have a valid ticket to the 2020 Alameda County Fair or received a ticket from attending a Drive-In Movie in 2020 or 2021, stay tuned for details on how to reserve your ticket for the 2021 Alameda County Fall Fair.
For more information, visit www.alamedacountyfair.com.