The Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) published a press release on guidance for the arts community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On October 20, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will proclaim support of October as National Arts and Humanities Month and will recognize the 2020 Alameda County Arts Leadership Award recipients. In support of these efforts and in recognition of the important role that the arts have in the community, Alameda County is sharing guidance with organizations and artists regarding currently permitted visual and performing arts activities.
“The arts are essential and make Alameda County a vibrant place to live and work,” said Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Richard Valle, who serves District 2. “We must continue to take the necessary precautions against COVID-19, but there are avenues for arts organizations and artists to engage with the public and create solutions for the world we share. Let’s continue to support the arts and allow it to help us get through these challenging times.”
Visual and preforming arts organizations and artists can safely engage residents in locally permitted activities by using local and state guidance to put procedures in place that limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Visual and Performing Arts activities permitted to operate in Alameda County with COVID-19 safety measures and limited capacities:
• Visual and Performing Arts Camps for Youth (Capacity Restrictions)
• Dance, Movement and Other Fitness Classes (Indoor 10% Capacity; Outdoor and Open-Air with Capacity Restrictions)
• Arts and Culture Museums (Indoor 25% Capacity; Outdoor and Open-Air with Social Distancing Restrictions)
• Visual Art and Exhibition Retail Stores (Indoor 25% Capacity; Outdoor and Open-Air with Social Distancing Restrictions)
• Performing Arts Recording, Live-Steaming and Broadcasting Events (Outdoor Only and No Audience)
• Visual and Performing Arts and Cultural Gatherings for Attendees in Vehicles watching live or prerecorded presentations, performances and other forms of entertainment (Capacity Restrictions).
For questions about guidance and technical assistance, please email COVIDRecovery@acgov.org.
“COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways, including how we participate in and celebrate the arts,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Interim Health Officer. “This virus still poses a risk to our communities, but with the appropriate COVID-19 measures in place, Alameda County artists and arts organizations can safely provide programs and services to the community.”
Rachel Osajima, Director of the Alameda County Arts Commission said, “I want to thank the Alameda County Public Health Department for sharing guidance Alameda County arts organizations can use to safely reopen some activities. Arts organizations are essential to our community and are an instrumental part of rebuilding our economy.”
For more information, visit the Alameda County COVID-19 website at covid-19.acgov.org.