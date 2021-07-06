The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has a new tool in its safety belt to help keep the public safe.
The program, called Zonehaven, offers evacuation resources and information to help county residents safely leave or avoid dangerous areas in case of emergencies, such as wildfires. The program officially launched on June 15.
“Our fire agencies are very happy and excited about it, as are we at the sheriff’s office because we are the emergency services manager for the county,” said Sergeant Ray Kelly, ACSO’s public information officer. “After the fires last year and the evacuations up in the Mines Road area and concerns about the fires spreading, we had to go to the drawing board and create evacuation routes. This program does that for us, with the software. It makes the community safer and the first responders safer.”
The county signed a $750,000, five-year contract with Zonehaven, which includes an annual renewal fee of approximately $100,000 once the five-year contract has expired. Zonehaven’s software divides the county into 1,181 zones and sends alerts to residents who register for the program: similar to AC Alert, another county safety system. Neither send advertisements, and Kelly urged county residents to sign up for both to stay informed.
“The zones are done in a way to be the most effective for evacuation,” he added. “There is a lot of science involved, particularly in areas that are more rural, where you have one way in and one way out, so this software will give you time, alert you and tell you the best way to get away from the emergency.”
For more information or to register for Zonehaven, visit www.myzone.zonehaven.com. For additional information on countywide text, voice and email alerts, visit www.acalert.org.