During a Friday, March 19 meeting, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., the Altamont Landfill & Resource Recovery Facility Open Space Advisory Committee will receive an update on the status of legislation concerning the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area and possible action regarding legislation.
The committee is also set to take two actions.
The first action item will be to accept the final report for phase 1 of the Transportation Wildlife Corridors project and discuss phase 2. Katherine Boxer, Alameda County Resource Conservation District, and Dr. Fraser Shilling, Professor and Co-Director for the U.C. Davis Road Ecology Center, will present the item.
The second action item will be to select a committee representative for the Contra Costa and Alameda County Resource Conservation Districts’ (RCDs) Regional Priority Plan (RPP). The representative will participate in stakeholder meetings for the development of a regional wildfire mitigation plan.
The meeting is set for Friday, March 19, from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.
To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87632096647.
To dial in, call 699-900-9128 or 346-248-7799 (ID: 876 3209 6647).