The Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) this week issued an update on the county’s reopening plan.
Given recent increases in the COVID-19 case rate in Alameda County and the rise in cases across the Bay Area and the state, ACPHD temporarily paused plans to open additional activities. Alameda County is currently in the Orange Tier per the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, but officials anticipate moving into a more restrictive tier soon. For this reason, the county will not open additional activities and will likely need to close higher risk activities shortly.
“Earlier action will help us flatten the curve,” according to the release distributed by public information officer Neetu Balram. “Throughout the pandemic Alameda County has taken a cautious approach, moving more slowly than other counties across the state. This measured pace and the continued efforts of residents and businesses permitted us to move quickly through the state’s framework and avoid reclosing activities. However, in recent weeks we have seen day-over-day increases in the number of new cases reported, along with steady increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”
The county’s daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people as calculated by the state has risen from a low of 3.4 to 4.9. ACPHD expects to move back into the Red Tier soon. If current trends continue, Alameda County will move all the way back into the Purple Tier.
Health officers are also concerned by the increase in cases seen in states across the country at a time when families may want to travel and gather.
“The next several weeks could place us at high risk for even more COVID-19 transmission with the upcoming holidays and more people gathering indoors as the weather changes,” continued the release. “In addition, flu season is imminent, and flu cases will be a greater burden on our health care system this year given the similarities in symptoms between flu and COVID-19.”
“We must exercise caution and prepare to move quickly to protect our residents and hospitals from rising cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “We continue to closely monitor the situation. If necessary, we will restrict activities that are higher risk for spreading COVID, including those in which people gather indoors without masks.”
For updated information on COVID-19 data, visit https://acphd.org.