Alameda County has launched a program to encourage homeowners in unincorporated areas to develop accessory dwelling units – also known as in-law units – to create more affordable housing.
The pilot program, approved by the Board of Supervisors, will provide free, one-on-one guidance for building accessory dwelling units (ADU) to as many as 100 homeowners, with the goal of adding at least 18 new affordable housing units and relieve overcrowding for multigenerational families.
An ADU is defined as a small living unit on the same grounds, or attached to, a single-family house, such as a garage or basement apartment, or a small stand-alone house in the backyard.
“We need to continue to explore creative housing solutions to support the stability and vitality of households throughout the county,” said Alameda County Housing Director Michelle Starratt. “With ADUs, we can increase naturally affordable housing stock by creating new homes in existing neighborhoods. By offering customized guidance, we can make sure that homeowners have the support they need to successfully build a new unit that is safe and legally permitted.”
The program was developed in partnership with the Bay Area nonprofit organization Hello Housing, which will also serve as the program administrator.
“We’re excited to partner with Alameda County to offer one-on-one support to homeowners,” said Jennifer Duffy, President of Hello Housing. ADUs bring a unique and timely opportunity to support homeowners who want to be part of the housing solution."
To be eligible for the program, the primary single-family dwelling must be occupied by the owner, who must agree to rented the ADU for an 'affordable price' for three years. Property owners must arrange for their own financing to design and build the ADU and must agree to complete fair housing/landlord training.
In addition to unincorporated areas of the county - including Ashland, Cherryland, Castro Valley, Castlewood, Fairview, Happy Valley, Hillcrest Knolls, Sunol, and San Lorenzo - the pilot program will be extended to homeowners in unincorporated areas in the cities of Hayward, East Pleasanton, and South Livermore.
Interested homeowners should submit an online application to at https://bit.ly/3vd5Cv6 by Nov. 27. Program participants will be selected by lottery from among eligible applicants.