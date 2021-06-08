Today the state announced that Alameda County has met the requirements to move to the Yellow Tier, and effective tomorrow, June 9, activities and businesses permitted in the Yellow Tier per the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy may resume or expand their operations.
Alameda County has an adjusted daily new case rate per 100,000 residents of 1.5, a testing positivity rate of .7%, and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 1.3%.
“The increasing number of residents who are fully vaccinated is directly reducing case rates and helping Alameda County to move into the Yellow Tier ahead of the June 15 transition,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “While we are moving away from the tier system, only 53% of Alameda County residents are fully vaccinated, and COVID-19 is still a very real threat to unvaccinated individuals. We urge all residents to continue using COVID-19 safety precautions to protect vulnerable residents including young children who are not yet eligible for vaccine.”
Alameda County remains aligned with the state’s face masking mandate. Everyone should wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if fully vaccinated, until state masking guidance changes. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in outdoor crowded settings. If you are unvaccinated continue to wear a mask outdoors any time physical distancing can’t be maintained. If you don’t know the vaccination status of those around you, wear a mask.
For more information, visit covid-19.acgov.org/beyond-the-blueprint.