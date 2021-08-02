REGIONAL — As hospital beds fill with unvaccinated patients infected with COVID-19, Alameda County joined six other Bay Area counties Monday in issuing health orders requiring everyone — including those who are vaccinated — to wear masks in indoor settings, including restaurants, gyms and workplaces.
The order, imposed by eight health officers across the region, takes effect at midnight Tuesday in Alameda, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, which operates its own health department.
The order comes with a surge in hospitalized patients — primarily unvaccinated — infected with the extremely contagious Delta variant, which health officials said is substantially more at most risky indoors and transmissible than previous forms of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been seeing a rise in cases for several weeks,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County’s Health Officer, during a joint news conference with colleagues from the other locations.
Moss said evidence has grown to show that even vaccinated people who become infected, but don’t necessarily become ill, can pass the Delta variant to others.
“For that reason, the added layer of protection of masks on everybody in public settings becomes much more important,” Moss said.
The health officials did not call for lockdowns or business closures as they did during the early parts of the nearly year-long pandemic. They did, however, suggest bar- and restaurant-goers wear masks except when eating; movie-goers should wear masks during shows.
Repeatedly, they urged people aged 12 and older to get vaccinated and emphasized that those who are now hospitalized and dying are overwhelmingly people who refrained from getting the readily available inoculations.
“We are alarmed at the rate at which COVID patients are filling our community hospital beds,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said. “The number of patients in local hospitals due to COVID have doubled in just the last 10 days and increased by more than 400% in the month of July.”
Four out of five patients hospitalized in Contra Costa County were not vaccinated, Farnitano said.
Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said 86% of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated and that, of those who are vaccinated, all have underlying medical conditions.
“We have nobody in (intensive care) that is vaccinated,” Mase said.
Moss said the situation was similar in Alameda County, where the unvaccinated “far outnumber those that are vaccinated.”
“What we are seeing really supports the point that our vaccines protect against severe disease, and the best thing that people who are not vaccinated can do to protect themselves at this point is go out and get vaccinated,” Moss said.
The heath officials said masks need not be worn in the home with family members, but visits should occur outdoors. They suggested that elderly people and those with underlying conditions protect themselves by taking precautions, even if they are vaccinated.
As Delta variant infections have surged across the country, especially in states with low vaccination rates, California last week became the first state in the country to require all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings like homeless shelters and jails to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged all local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol.
Cities throughout the state are currently grappling with whether to require government workers to become vaccinated or regularly tested.
Through Monday, Livermore had not required its workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing to be allowed to come to work, said Douglas Alessio, Livermore’s administrative services director.
“Employees who have not confirmed their vaccination status with the city are required to mask up at all times while at work,” Alessio said. “Those employees who have provided vaccination status are required to mask up when interacting with the public indoors or whenever utilizing a ‘common area’ indoors, such as workrooms or hallways.”
In Dublin, employees also are not required to get vaccinated but are encouraged to do so, said City Manager Linda Smith.
“They do not need to submit to regular testing, but they are required to have a daily temperature check when they come into the office,” Smith said. “We do offer testing through our occupational health provider — Stanford/Valley Care — should our employees feel unwell.”
Smith said Dublin is following guidance established by Cal-OSHA that requires masking for those who are not vaccinated and for those who decline to provide their status.
“I have mandated masking for those who are vaccinated when they interact with customers, the unvaccinated and for those who decline to state,” Smith said.
Pleasanton’s policy was not immediately available.
According to county statistics, 73% percent of Dublin residents are fully vaccinated; along with 76% in Pleasanton; 65% in Livermore; and 73% in Sunol.
Farnitano said it had been hoped that by this time, a vaccinated rate of 70% to 80% would create herd immunity, but that number might need to go much higher.
Most of the cases of vaccinated people who become infected with COVID are mild or asymptomatic, he said.
“People who are in the hospital with COVID, they’re really sick, gasping for air — they’re struggling to breathe. If they are in the hospital, they’re likely to have a tube down their throat on a machine breathing for them, fighting for their life,” Farnitano said. “This is what we are trying to avoid. Even if you survive a COVID hospitalization, I wouldn’t want to wish a COVID hospitalization on anyone. It’s a terrible experience.”