Alameda County is recruiting poll workers for the gubernatorial recall election Saturday, Sept. 11, through Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The county said this week it needs election workers to help run more than 100 voting locations. Election workers can earn up to $500.
Election workers must be registered voters in California, legal permanent residents or Green Card holders living in California, or a student enrolled in the state High School Poll Worker Program.
All election workers must be proficient in English, but the county Registrar of Voters also needs workers who are able to offer assistance in 13 foreign languages, including Chinese, Khmer, Korean, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tagalog, Burmese, Laotian, Mien, Mongolian, Telugu, and Vietnamese.
To apply to be an election worker, go to www.acvote.org/community/ew-apply.