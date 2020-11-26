During a recent Altamont Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility (ALRRF) Open Space Committee special meeting, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 1 Chief of Staff Shawn Wilson announced the county approved an agreement to move forward with acquisition of the N3 Cattle Ranch property.
The agreement with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) was for a deposit of $200,000 of $5 million payment, which was required under the purchase and sale contract for the N3 acquisition for a term beginning Nov. 17 and ending Feb. 28, 2023, or until all of the terms of the agreement have been completed.
The ranch consists of approximately 50,500 acres in Alameda, Santa Clara, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The current advertised asking price for the entire property in all four counties is $68 million.
“The Board of Supervisors approved the item and moved it forward at their last meeting,” Wilson announced on Nov. 20.
Wilson stated that a check would be issued in 10 days. There is no financial impact to the county, as the source of all funding for this program will be the Altamont Settlement Agreement Open Space Account.
The history of this account goes back to 1999, when litigation over the expansion of the Altamont Landfill brought about an agreement to impose a $.75 per ton fee for open space acquisition. The litigation parties included Alameda County, Waste Management of Alameda County, the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, and various environmental groups. In East Alameda County, 80% of the open space fee is earmarked for open space expenditures in the eastern area; 20 percent is for expenditures in the western area. The jurisdictions currently paying this fee are Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, Castro Valley Sanitary District, Oro Loma Sanitary District, Albany, Hayward and Dublin.
TNC represents a coalition of partners working toward purchasing the entire N3 property to preserve as open space. The N3 Ranch has been owned by the same family and operated as a cattle ranch for approximately 85 years. It was listed for sale by the current owners over a year ago.
The settlement agreement requires that fees deposited in the Open Space Fund be used only for the purchase of property within Alameda County; therefore, any open space funds used for the acquisition of the ranch would need to be designated for the purchase of the parcels within Alameda County.