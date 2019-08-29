Alameda County will convene an in-person meeting of the Alameda County Wind Repowering Avian Protection Technical Advisory Committee (WRAP TAC) on Thursday, September 19, at 9:30 a.m. This meeting is intended to receive a presentation, on behalf of sPower (Sustainable Power Resources) on its Micro-Siting Alternative as described in its Draft Subsequent EIR.
Secondarily, it is intended to obtain final information on the implementation of the Identi-Flight system for raptor flight detection and wind turbine control at Next Era’s Golden Hills wind energy project.
A formal agenda will be forthcoming.