The Alameda County Superior Court is seeking residents of Supervisory District 1, which includes Livermore and Dublin, who are interested in serving on the Civic Grand Jury.
The Civic Grand Jury is an arm of the court charged with investigating local government, including how tax dollars are being spent; whether agencies are conducting their business openly; conditions in jails, detention centers, and hospitals; and potential misconduct by government employees or public officials.
Jurors must be at least 18, U.S. citizens, and have lived in Alameda County for at least a year. Jurors serve a one-year term. The 19-member Civic Grand Jury meets Wednesday and Thursday in Oakland, and jurors are paid $15 per day plus mileage.
For more information, or to apply to serve on the Civic Grand Jury, go to https://grandjury.acgov.org.