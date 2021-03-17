The Alameda County Library system will resume limited in-person services on Monday, March 21, beginning with the Dublin branch and the main library in Fremont.
The library announced this week that patrons would be allowed to browse the library’s collection, use the computers for one-hour sessions, schedule study rooms, access the library’s wi-fi network, and scan, print and fax on a self-serve basis.
Library members will still be able to request materials online for pickup by appointment.
“We know we cannot serve everyone online,” said county librarian Cindy Chadwick. “That’s why we’re so happy to be able to provide in-person services once again. While our spaces and services may look a little different, we’re committed to providing our communities with the great service, while prioritizing the safety of all.”
The number of people allowed inside will be limited, but no details were announced by the library. The libraries have been closed to in-person services since March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Communications manager Alicia Reyes said operating hours for the main library and the Dublin branch would be posted online on Monday.
Library patrons will be required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing and other health and safety rules. Eating will not be allowed in the library.
Reyes added that the libraries have installed plexiglass at service desks, would disinfect high-touch surfaces regularly, and would shut down at midday for additional cleaning. Returned library materials would be allowed to sit for at least 24 hours before being put back into circulation.
Reyes said the library system may expand the limited in-person visiting hours at other branches but did not provide a timetable.