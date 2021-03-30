Today, the state announced that Alameda County has met the requirements to move to the orange tier, and effective tomorrow, March 31, activities and businesses permitted in the orange tier per the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy may resume operation.
Alameda County has an adjusted daily new case rate per 100,000 residents of 2.6, a testing positivity rate of 1.1%, and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 1.9%.
“Our metrics have improved, but this pandemic is not yet in our rear-view mirror,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating in our county, case rates are rising in other parts of the country and, while nearly a quarter of Alameda County residents aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, we aren’t at the levels required for broad community protection or immunity.”
Alameda County must remain in the orange tier for at least three weeks before moving into the next, less restrictive color tier, even though metrics might warrant.
“The key to keeping newly permitted activities open and moving Alameda County closer to the yellow tier is to continue practicing the safety measures we know work against COVID-19: wearing masks whenever we leave home (even if fully vaccinated), watching our distance, washing our hands frequently, and limiting mixing with people from different households. When it is your turn, get vaccinated with the first vaccine made available to you,” said Moss.
Businesses and activities permitted to open under the state’s orange tier must continue to comply with the state’s industry guidance at covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/. Additional workplace resources can be found at covid-19.acgov.org/recovery, and resources for Alameda County workers are available at covid-19.acgov.org/worker-resources.
Businesses and activities permitted to open, with capacity restrictions and modifications:
• Bars: Outdoors with modifications, no meals required to be served.
• Breweries, distilleries, and wineries: Indoors at 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; no meals required to be served.
• Family entertainment centers: Indoors for naturally distanced activities like bowling, escape rooms, and billiards; 25% maximum capacity.
• Gyms, fitness centers and studios (including at hotels): 25% maximum capacity and indoor pools are permitted; indoor hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms continue to be closed.
• Movie theaters: 50% maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
• Museums, zoos and aquariums: 50% maximum capacity.
• Offices: Indoors with modifications and remote work (telework) is strongly encouraged.
• Places of worship: 50% maximum capacity.
• Restaurants: 50% maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
• Retail: Open indoors with modifications and food courts permitted with indoor dining restrictions.
Activities eligible to start on April 1:
• Outdoor sports and live performances with fans and attendees: In the orange tier, capacity will be limited to 33 percent and with advanced reservations only. Concession sales will be primarily in-seat (no concourse sales). Designated indoor-seated dining-area capacity will be limited to 25%. Attendance will be limited to in-state spectators, and guests must attest their reserved seats are only for one household.
• Amusement parks: In the orange tier, overall park capacity and indoor capacity will be limited to 25%, including indoor dining. Small groups with a maximum of three household groups may attend together. Attendance will be limited to in-state visitors. Walk-up ticket sales will be permitted, but park operators must collect name and contact information of the ticket purchases for necessary contract tracing.