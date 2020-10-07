This multi-day strategic meeting (with limited attendees) will engage the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research and clinical communities across academia, industry, government, philanthropy, and advocacy groups to explore collaborative opportunities to advance shared research goals.
Anticipated outcomes include bringing together the ALS research and clinical communities in a virtual format to identify areas to explore interdisciplinary, multi-institutional collaborative opportunities at scale; increasing awareness of broader DOE capabilities as they could be applied to the ALS field; developing an initial “ALS Roadmap for a Cure” with milestones and technology advancements identified; and developing meeting position papers to engage public and private stakeholders and potential sponsors.
The series will launch with a pre-event week starting Oct. 5, and on Wednesday, Oct. 7, organizers are planning a one-hour meeting for introductions to the meeting organizers, guidance for accessing the meeting portal for background readings and pre-recorded presentations, as well as, interactive networking opportunities.
The virtual innovation lab series is by invitation only. Organizers value and highly encourage your participation in this conversation.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Ss2fOp. For more information, contact Dr. Amy Gryshuk at gryshuk2@llnl.gov.