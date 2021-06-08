The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission has resumed daily westbound Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) 05 and eastbound ACE 06 train service.
“We have been watching our ridership, the pandemic environment, and funding resources to determine the best time to reintroduce our suspended trains,” said marketing manager David Lipari. “With a slight increase in ridership, vaccine distribution progressing, and vital federal relief funding, we’re excited to reintroduce ACE 05 and ACE 06.”
The rail commission has also resumed onboard Wi-Fi service.
ACE commuter trains run from Stockton to San Jose with stops in Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Great America, and Santa Clara.
For more information on the ACE schedule, go to www.acerail.com/schedules/.