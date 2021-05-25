Four Amador Valley High School students have received Bay Area NCWIT awards for Aspirations in Computing (AiC).
Nitya Ayyagari, Hiya Shah, Suhani Singhal, and Deanna Wood are all Bay Area affiliate winners. Singhal also received a national honorable mention.
Sponsored by the National Center for Women & Information Technology, the award recognizes high school students who identify as women, genderqueer, or non-binary for their computing-related achievements and aspirations as part of an effort to encourage a diverse range of students to pursue careers in technology.
“Encouraging young women’s interest in technology careers is critical,” said NCWIT co-founder Lucy Sanders. “Our workforce needs their creativity and unique perspectives to produce technology that is as broad and innovative as the population it serves.”