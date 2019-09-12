Alan Thompson was part of a disaster-recovery team dispatched to Butte County last November to help restore cell phone service destroyed by the deadly Camp Fire.
“Working there turned me into an ‘accidental advocate’ for community and fire safety,” said Thompson, a resident of Placerville, Calif. “I realized that a disaster just like the Camp Fire could happen in my own home town. As a result of what I observed working in Paradise after the fire, I now travel throughout Northern California and Western Nevada meeting with fire safe councils, amateur radio clubs, civic groups, and homeowner associations in an effort to alert others to the dangers we now face from an over reliance on vulnerable communications services in the event of these disasters.”
Thompson will be speaking to the Livermore Amateur Radio Klub (LARK) on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at 3575 Pacific Ave., Livermore.
“The public is welcome to attend the meeting. There is no charge, and the club is always glad to have new attendees,” said Thompson, a licensed Amateur Radio Operator, W6WN, who owns El Dorado Networks, and provides satellite Internet systems installations for businesses and government organizations including Facebook, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, the Department of Defense, Cal Fire, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Since January, I've given more than 30 free audio-video presentations about these potential dangers,” he added. "’The Camp Fire: Phones, Fires and Failures,’ highlights the catastrophic emergency communications failures that occurred on the first day of the Camp Fire, putting people’s lives at risk, and some of the reasons behind these failures.”
To learn more, visit www.alanthompson.com.