In an expansion of its holdings in the East Bay Area, Amazon acquired a Dublin building in what has become the company’s first purchase in the Tri-Valley.
The building at 5160 Hacienda Drive currently houses Carl Zeiss Meditec and was purchased March 17 for $49.5 million by Amazon Services — a division of Amazon, the tech company that surpassed Microsoft’s market value in February this year, according to Fortune 500. The Dublin space involves 201,620 square feet and is expected to be used for Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon that provides cloud computing.
“We are excited to welcome Amazon to Dublin and look forward to working with them on their plans for their new space,” said Hazel Wetherford, Dublin economic development director.
Wetherford noted the site could provide up to 1,000 jobs, though the revenue the business could generate for the city will depend upon how Amazon ultimately plans to utilize the space. The date of Amazon’s official move into its Dublin location has not been announced, but it won’t be before mid-2021, as Zeiss Meditec holds a lease that will sunset at that time.
The purchase follows Amazon’s lease of a 612,000-square-foot warehouse sprawling 34 acres in Livermore at 400 Longfellow Court — the previous location of a Circuit City distribution center. Amazon Logistics, which is a different division from Amazon Services, will use the Livermore location as a delivery station. This division is expected to support 600 jobs.
Amazon’s building purchase and warehouse lease showcase development in the Tri-Valley and the company’s overall expansion. In mid-March, it announced it will hire 100,000 new full- and part-time positions across the U.S.
“In just over three weeks, Amazon has already hired more than 80,000 employees to help meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly by those most vulnerable to being out in public,” said Brittany Parmley, Amazon spokesperson. “More than 10,000 employees have been hired throughout California, with more than 1,500 hired in the Central Valley, including Tracy and Patterson, and still more than 2,500 positions left to fill statewide.”
California hires will fill a range of roles, including packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages.
“Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people who just wanted to help out,” Parmley added.
Amazon reports new hires will undergo onboarding with COVID-19 accommodations in place, including virtual orientations and training. The roles start with a minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, an increase of $2 per hour since the pandemic outbreak.
For more information, visit https://twitter.com/amazonnews.