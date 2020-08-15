The annual Tri-Valley Mayors’ Summit, featuring a panel discussion of the challenges and opportunities facing the region, will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and streamed live by Amos Productions.
Participating in the discussion will be Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne, Danville Mayor Karen Stepper, Dublin Mayor David Haubert, Livermore Mayor John Marchand, and San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson. Former California Assembly member Catharine Baker will moderate the discussion.
The virtual event is free, but prior registration is required at www.pleasanton.org. Hosted by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, the summit may also be viewed on the chamber’s website after the event concludes.