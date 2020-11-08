The fifth Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop to benefit Tri-Valley Haven will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, in front of the Livermore City Hall.
Tri-Valley Haven, in partnership with Mony Nop Real Estate, is expected to provide turkeys and other food for the Thanksgiving holiday to more than 1,500 needy individuals and families this year.
Nop, a Livermore Realtor, was born in Cambodia and grew up in refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines. He created the Turkey Drop five years ago because “I know how it feels to go to bed hungry.”
“This event is a fun and simple way for members of our community to give back to those that are less fortunate during the holidays,” Nop said. “We hope that no one will go to bed hungry during the holidays.”
Frozen turkeys, along with gift cards and cash donations for Tri-Valley Haven, can be dropped off at city hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tri-Valley Haven is a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing services for the victims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and homelessness.
The Mony Nop real estate team will also donate $5 to Tri-Valley Haven for every turkey dropped off by the community.
To learn more about the turkey drop, or to donate to Tri-Valley Haven, go to www.trivalleyhaven.org or email Christine@trivalleyhaven.org.