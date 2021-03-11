Livermore is now accepting joint applications for its Commercial Rent Abatement Matching Grant Program from eligible commercial landlords and their small business tenants.
Businesses with gross receipts up to $10 million that have experienced losses as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive up to $7,500 from the city if their commercial landlords agree to waive up to $7,500 in unpaid rent during the public health emergency -- providing a net benefit for eligible businesses of up to $15,000.
The city has appropriated $409,000 for the program, which is available on a first-come first-served basis.
For more information and a copy of the joint application, go to www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/ed.