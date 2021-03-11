City of LIvermore

Livermore is now accepting joint applications for its Commercial Rent Abatement Matching Grant Program from eligible commercial landlords and their small business tenants.

Businesses with gross receipts up to $10 million that have experienced losses as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive up to $7,500 from the city if their commercial landlords agree to waive up to $7,500 in unpaid rent during the public health emergency -- providing a net benefit for eligible businesses of up to $15,000.

The city has appropriated $409,000 for the program, which is available on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information and a copy of the joint application, go to www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/ed.