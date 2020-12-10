LIVERMORE — The County of Alameda Planning Department this week announced that the hearing for the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage project will be postponed until early 2021, after outgoing District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty leaves office.
Albert Lopez, county planning director, reported the planning department will continue to review the Aramis project, adding that the focus will now turn to the appeals received since the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) approved the project Nov. 24. The 10-day appeal period ended Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
"We received a total of four appeals, including one from the applicant,” Lopez wrote in an email notification. “Initially, we were planning on holding a hearing on Dec. 15, 2020, as up to that point we had only received one appeal (from the applicant), but now that date is being pushed back to early 2021 to combine all the appeals together in one hearing. We believe one hearing where the Board of Supervisors can take testimony and deliberate on all the appeals is the best process outcome for both the applicant, the appellants and the community at large.”
The other three parties to file appeals included the Friends of Livermore, Save North Livermore Valley and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards.
A new notice with meeting details will be sent prior to the hearing in 2021.
Sunwalker, the second of the two solar projects proposed for North Livermore, will return to the BZA Thursday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m. BZA members will vote to approve or reject the project.
Enter the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/92158285462
For more information on current development projects in the county, visit bit.ly/Indy_CountyProjects.