Area Rotary clubs recently worked together to obtain a $96,850 Rotary International Global Grant for COVID-19 response for community healthcare providers in Alameda County.
The Rotary Club of Livermore and the Rotary E-Club of Lake Atitlán-Panajachel, Guatemala, represented the Area 4 Rotary clubs - Hayward, Castro Valley, Dublin, Pleasanton (downtown), Pleasanton North, Tri-Valley Evening, Livermore, and Livermore Valley. Additional financial support for the grant was provided by the Pleasanton North Rotary Foundation and the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore.
The grant will fund high priority COVID-19 medical equipment for three local community health centers, including Axis Community Health, Asian Health Services and Eden Medical Center. In addition, Rotary will engage volunteers to participate in high-priority COVID-19 education, outreach and support initiatives. Many who are sheltering in place need information, are lonely, and need help that volunteers can provide.
Area 4 Rotary clubs have supported other COVID-19 responses, such as smart thermometers for local school districts and organizations, food security solutions, PPE and other equipment.
All the contributing clubs remain active during the shelter-in-place orders, including holding regular club meetings via Zoom. Rotarians continue to be ‘people of action and invite other service minded community members to join their ranks.
For more information, visit www.rotary.org/en.