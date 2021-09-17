Police and school officials increased security Thursday at Livermore High School following the arrest of a student who made “alarming” statements to harm others on campus, the district said.
Although officials were confident the arrest ended the threat, which was to have occurred Thursday, police officers and office staff raised their visibility throughout the day, Superintendent Kelly Bowers said in a letter to parents. Patrol cars could be seen parked outside campus.
Police did not release any details of what the student said or who might be targeted.
In her letter, Bowers said only that “one of our Livermore High School students made an alarming statement to other students, threatening to cause harm on our LHS campus.”
Bowers said three student-athletes who heard the statement notified a school staff member Wednesday. School employees called the police and investigators worked throughout the night to make the arrest.
“The individual who made the remarks remains in custody, and we are confident that any possible threat has been neutralized,” Bowers said. “School and activities will proceed as usual without interruption.”
Bowers commended the students who came forward “in keeping with our ‘See Something, Hear something, Say something’ mantra to ensure our high school campus remains a safe and secure place for all students and all staff at all times.”