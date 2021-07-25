The Dublin Arts Collective (DAC) will sponsor an exhibit in August showcasing watercolors by member artists at The Frame Company & Art Gallery in Dublin.
The nonprofit DAC said the exhibit is designed to highlight Dublin artistic talent while also calling attention to the need for more local gallery space.
The group said its goal is to secure funding to renovate and expand the available gallery space in Dublin through its Gallery Quest Initiative and make it available for cross-disciplinary, visual and literary arts events.
The DAC Watercolor Show will run from Aug. 12-27.
Sawsan Wolski, a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and owner of The Frame Company at 7038 Village Parkway in Dublin, is also president of the Dublin Arts Collective.