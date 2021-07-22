The Asian American High School Alliance (AAHSA), in conjunction with Pleasanton VFW Post 6298 and Pleasanton American Legion Post 237, will honor and recognize the sacrifice of American military forces during and after the Korean War on Sunday, July 25.
The program, “The Unforgotten War for Peace,” will take place in the parking lot at 3550 Bernal Ave., in Pleasanton, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.
The Korean War began in June 1950 when the North Korean People’s Army invaded South Korea. The fighting ended, officially, with a cease fire in July 1953.
More than 50,000 American troops died during the Korea War, and American forces have continued to serve in Korea during the armistice, which has now lasted 68 years.
In addition to recognizing several Korean War veterans from the area, organizers said there will be a demonstration of Asian games and crafts, along with traditional Korean dance and music, K-Pop (or popular Korean music), and Taekwondo demonstrations.
“We are coming together to remember what American forces did to preserve and protect South Korea,” said Joshua Sim, a student at Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek who founded AAHSA to counter rising prejudice against Asian Americans.
“If we do not preserve and protect our heritage, how can we expect others to respect us?” Sim added. “Our heritage as Asian Americans is that we live in a free society where an individual can pursue his or her dreams and be judged one’s character as well as merit.”