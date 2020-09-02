The state Assembly this week passed a bill restricting retail sales of most flavored tobacco products in a nearly unanimous 58-1 vote.
Despite strong opposition from the tobacco industry, proponents of the bill argued that banning flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and fruit-flavored e-cigarette products, was necessary to address an upsurge in vaping and other tobacco use by minors.
The Senate initially passed the bill, SB 793, in June, 33-4. However, the Senate will need to vote again to consider changes made by the Assembly, including exemptions for pipe tobacco, cigars costing $12 or more, and hookah products.