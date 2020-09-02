Wildfire season is here, and the area is already seeing extremely destructive fires both locally and across the state.
To that end, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is hosting a Wildfire Preparedness and Property Insurance Virtual Town Hall on Friday, Sept. 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The event will be held in partnership with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and the Orinda Firewise Council. Attendees will discuss how homeowners can take steps to lower wildfire risk, navigate insurance issues and share helpful resources.
They will also hear from State Fire Marshall Chief Mike Richwine, Executive Director of United Policyholders Amy Bach, Executive Director of United Policyholders, and experts from the Department of Insurance to help answer all your questions.
Email your questions no later than Sept. 8, to crb@insurance.ca.gov with "Orinda Firewise Council Town Hall" in the subject line. For more information, call 925-328-1515.