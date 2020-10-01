The Assistance League of Amador Valley, which in past years has purchased clothing for students returning to school, has instead purchased 400 headsets with microphones to support distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In more normal times, volunteers would take as many as 400 students from Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin to local stores and provide them with $150 each to buy new school clothes. But in March, the local chapter of the National Assistance League realized that its annual Operation School Bell program needed a new focus for this school year.
Checking with local schools, the nonprofit realized that many students needed comfortable headsets with microphones for online learning.
With the headsets, “children are able to focus without distraction on their learning and schoolwork,” according to Roz Wright, strategic planning chairperson for the organization.
The Assistance League provides a variety of programs for children, teens, and seniors in the Tri-Valley area. As part of Operation School Bell, the headsets were paid for through local donations.
“Assistance League has always appreciated its strong connection with the local schools and has received excellent support from Amador Valley communities,” Wright said. “That support is doubly appreciated during these challenging times for our school program.”