REGIONAL — Campaign and elections attorney Barry Fadem, who in the past has represented groups in the Tri-Valley, is a voice in the national conversation on the U.S. election system.
During his long career, he authored the California lottery initiative that voters approved in 1984. He also penned the book, "Every Vote Equal: A State-Based Plan for Electing the President by National Popular Vote,” alongside six co-authors.
And now, the Lafayette attorney and author is pushing hard to gain support for a national movement that he believes is a better way for the United States to elect its presidents.
Fadem differs from those who want to strike the Electoral College system from the U.S. Constitution. He knows that’s unlikely to succeed. Instead, he promotes an idea that would utilize the Electoral College to make sure the candidate who receives the most popular votes nationally always wins.
Fadem has traveled to 45 states to promote the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. In this scenario, states taking part would jointly provide their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. The goal is to create a compact with a sufficient number of states so that the popular vote winner would always win the Electoral College vote, even if he or she lost based on regulations that governed the Electoral College votes in the past.
Had the plan been in effect in 2000 and 2016, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton would have won the presidency, because more people across the nation voted for them.
However, at other times, the Republican party could benefit. According to the Conservatives for National Popular Vote website, the population of the 100 largest cities (59.8 million) was nearly equal to the number of people living in rural America (59.5 million).
"We are very bullish on this going into effect," said Fadem. "We are not going away. We've been doing this since 2005. We know we are doing the right thing."
So far, legislators in Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massuchusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, California, Illinois and New York — all states that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 — have enacted bills to join the interstate compact. Those states total 196 electoral votes.
Bills in nine states — Arkansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Virgina, Oklahoma and Arizona — have passed through at least one of the legislative chambers, Fadem said.
The interstate compact legislation includes the stipulation that it would not go into effect to be used in an election until it reached the magic number of 270. Currently, it is 74 votes short. Fadem said he is optimistic more states will sign on, but he admits that it will be difficult in the current partisan political climate.
"We are active in lots of states," Fadem said.
The National Popular Vote would put an end to the waiting period the nation saw in November for decisions on close contests in so-called battleground states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
No longer would a few thousand votes in a single state decide the presidency, especially when one candidate holds a substantial lead of several million votes nationwide.
"(The General Election) is the most important election in the world," Fadem said.
As required under the U.S. Constitution, states award Electoral College votes based on their individual elections. Each state is given a number of electoral votes based on its population and the number of congressional districts. California, for example, and its 40 million residents hold 55 electoral votes. Wyoming and its population of less than 600,000 have three electoral votes. Candidates must tally 270 votes of the 538 electoral college votes to be elected.
The U.S. Constitution gives states the right to choose how to award their electoral votes. Currently, 48 states are "winner take all," while Nebraska and Maine award them according to congressional district victories.
Critics contend the current system violates the "one person, one vote" principle. In California, a heavily Democratic or “blue” state, Republican votes for president don't matter. This means nobody must court Republican voters here, Fadem contends. In Oklahoma, a heavily Republican or “red” state, Democratic votes are tallied in the nationwide popular vote, but mean nothing in electing a president when it’s a given that Oklahoma’s Electoral votes will go Republican.
Essentially, Fadem said, that means candidates don't campaign where the Electoral College votes are predetermined, and instead, spend most of their time in the so-called battleground states, where close elections could tip one way or another. In most recent presidential elections, about a dozen battleground states, including Florida, Ohio and Nevada, drew candidates' most attention and advertising. According to the National Popular Vote website, the dozen closely contested states in 2020, 2016 and 2012 respectively received 96%, 94% and 100% of the campaign events. In the three elections, 25 states did not have a single campaign event, while six states held just one, the website noted.
According to the National Popular Vote site, states deemed "politically irrelevant spectator states" included nearly all small states, rural states, agricultural states, southern and western states, and the Northeast.
Looking further back in U.S. history, Andrew Jackson took the popular vote, but lost to Electoral College winner John Quincy Adams in 1824. Samuel Tilden received more support, but lost to Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876. Finally, Grover Cleveland was the popular vote winner in 1888, but went home in second place to Benjamin Harrison.
Although polls have shown a majority of Americans would like to see the Electoral College eliminated, supporters of the proposed system say it would ensure that candidates cater to all parts of the country. Candidates, otherwise, would only campaign in the most populous states, like California.
Fadem believes the National Popular Vote would better make every American's vote count and candidates would seek votes in every state, not just the closely contested ones.
“At the end of the day, whoever gets the most votes, wins,” he said.
For more information, go to nationalpopularvote.com.