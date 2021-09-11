Local author Senait Mesfin Piccigallo will discuss her book, “You’re in America – Now What? 7 Skills to Integrate with Ease and Joy,” at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Piccigallo, who lives in Livermore, describes her recently published book as a guide to help immigrants transition into their new homes and new country. It reflects the author's own experiences coming to the U.S. by way of China and Eritrea.
This program is part of the Livermore Library’s Authors and Arts Series, supported by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library.