An autonomous shuttle service hit the road in Dublin this summer as the Tri-Valley prepares to drive into the future.
The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) began running the Shared Autonomous Vehicle (SAV) test shuttle in July on a route from the East Dublin BART station to nearby Persimmon Place, a retail center about one mile away. In 2018, LAVTA first cut the ribbon on an autonomous shuttle with the hopes of launching within a few years. Since that time, the shuttle tested runs in various situations without riders. But now, LAVTA will gear up to fill the seats.
LAVTA currently has one vehicle operating the pilot program, making a loop from the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station to Persimmon Place in Dublin and back again, on a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily rotation. The tests under review include infrastructure communication, interaction with other vehicles and pedestrians, and vehicle conditions.
“It started driving in July and will operate through the end of August without passengers as we continue to test it,” said Toan Tran, LAVTA director of operations.
According to Tran, if all goes well and the COID-19 situation stabilizes, the shuttle may begin accepting passengers as soon as September. The shuttle can hold up to six passengers, but with social distancing, LAVTA plans to set the max capacity at two passengers.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority, so we would need to ensure all the safety measures are in place before we start carrying passengers,” Tran added. “That being said, there are no plans to delay the public opening, but given the fluid situation with COVID, that could change. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
The shuttle is designed to take additional vehicles off the road and mitigate parking congestion, while improving passenger safety and reducing carbon emissions. It travels at a maximum speed of 13 mph and is equipped with a safety operator on board. The shuttle also boasts cutting-edge cameras, sensors and GPS capabilities, as well as an access ramp.
“I’m proud to join the Alameda County Transportation Commission, the Metropolitan Transportation, and all my colleagues on the LAVTA Commission who unanimously support the autonomous bus pilot project,” Dublin Mayor David Haubert said.
A $966,600 grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District provided funding for the project – conducted in collaboration with the City of Dublin, The Bay Area Quality Management District, BART, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Transdev (a public transportation organization) and EasyMile (an autonomous vehicle company).
Michael Tree, executive director of LAVTA, shared his views on the benefits of the program in a previous statement.
“Transit agencies are facing growing public frustration with inadequate parking at major transit centers and a lack of reliable on-demand options for those all-important first- and last-mile connections,” he said. “Traditional fixed transit services are only an attractive option to choice riders if the route happens to travel within a reasonable walking distance of the commuter’s origin or destination.”
Sensibilities aside, there is of course the ‘cool’ factor.
“It’s exciting,” Tran said. “Most of the big Fortune 500 companies are using this technology, such as Amazon, and we believe it is good to be at the forefront of the future. It’s also pretty cool.”
For more information on the project, visit www.wheelsbus.com.