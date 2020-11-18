The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority began offering rides this week in a self-operating shared-ride vehicle.
The transit authority’s Shared Autonomous Vehicle, or SAV, was recently certified for use on public streets by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It is designed to carry passengers between the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and nearby locations. The initial route extends just under a mile and includes two stops and one traffic light. A roundtrip takes about 10 minutes.
Although the electric vehicle runs autonomously, the transit authority said a safety operator will be aboard. Only three passengers will be allowed at a time and they must wear facemasks.
Initially, the vehicle will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Reservations are required and can be made at www.wheelsbus.com/sav/. A short video about the project is available at https://vimeo.com/478683023