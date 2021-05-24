Five Rivers Aviation, a fixed-based operator at the Livermore Airport, has awarded a flight scholarship to Bae Son, a sophomore at the University of California, Irvine.
Son, from Fremont, will receive 50 hours of flight time in a Cessna 172, including fuel, during which he plans to earn his license as an FAA-certified flight instructor.
Son started an aviation club at Washington High School in Fremont and was a volunteer at the Oakland Aviation Museum, where he was a docent and helped clean the aircraft.
The summer before his senior year of high school, Son earned his pilot’s license after receiving a scholarship from the Upwind Foundation that included nine weeks of ground school and nine weeks of flight instruction.