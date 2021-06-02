Anwan Baker, library director at Lodi, has been named library services director by the City of Livermore.
Baker, who joins the Livermore library June 28, has 19 years of experience with public library systems.
In addition to three years at Lodi, he spent six years as adult services supervisor at Berkeley and 10 years in various positions for the Live Oak public library system in Savannah, Georgia.
Baker is a graduate of Florida State University, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. He also earned a master’s degree in library and information science with a concentration in systems administration.