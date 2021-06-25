Employees from Fremont Bank last week raised more than $50,000 for Alzheimer’s disease research by taking part in the Longest Day Walk sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Team Fremont Bank raised the most of any corporate team in Northern California, according to the bank.
The national Longest Day Walk – a reference to the summer solstice – was officially June 20, but Team Fremont Bank chose to hold fundraising walks in Livermore and Hayward two days earlier. More than 100 bank employees participated.
“This is one disease that still needs understanding, education, and medical exploration to find causes and possible cures or medications to slow the progression,” said Jan Ford, the bank’s executive vice president, whose husband has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“When I first shared my story with the Fremont Bank community, I was overwhelmed by the number of teammates who also have family touched by this disease,” Ford said. “The fundraising for this frightening disease has to go on year-round.”