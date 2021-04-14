Bankhead Theater Set to Reopen for Live Performances in July

LIVERMORE — After more than a year of remaining closed due to the pandemic, the Bankhead Theater is gearing up to reopen for in-person performances as early as July; a financial boost from the American Rescue Plan might help.
The Bankhead Theater has applied for about $750,000 of grant funding through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) program. The American Rescue Plan, which passed in the Senate March 6, in part amended SVOG, thus creating over $16 billion in grants for venues that had to close during the pandemic.
During a press conference staged in front of the Bankhead Theater last week, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) and Chris Carter — executive director for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC), which operates the Bankhead — explained how the American Rescue Plan will aid in the survival of live venues as they ramp back up.
“With the American Rescue Plan, the idea is you put shots in arms, money in pockets — especially employees who have been laid off — and then help small businesses so that, come this summer, we are essentially reopened,” said Swalwell, who represents Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and 11 Contra Costa County communities.
He explained that because the Bankhead has been in operation since 2007, the venue is eligible for grants equal to 45% of its 2019 gross earned revenue — or $10 million, whichever is less.
Carter reported that the theater will open for films beginning next month; they’re working now to set the stage for live performances in July.
“We were really debating for a long time — do we keep (July performers) on the books, or do we move them — and we held on just in case we could open with 50% capacity,” Carter said. “So now it looks like we’ll be able to do those shows. We have to staff up pretty quickly and get them trained. There are new modifications and regulations, and we have to train our volunteers ... It's going to take at least six weeks.”
LVPAC didn’t let go of anyone during the pandemic, Carter further stated. Instead, the nonprofit was able to reduce hours to zero in an effort to retain employees’ health care insurance. Most are planning to return, he said.
According to LVPAC Marketing Manager Roberta Emerson, surveys distributed to the community revealed “cautious but confident” enthusiasm about returning to in-person events.
“We’ve been in contact with the community regularly,” she said. “We’ve certainly promoted the fact that we’ve made some changes here that should make people feel more comfortable about returning from a safety standpoint.”
Carter noted that the seats inside the theater are sanitized using an electrostatic sprayer, and a new MERV filtration system filters out viruses while recirculating air every 6.5 minutes.
For the LVPAC team, the hope is that the Bankhead will see a “roaring ’20s” with a renewed appreciation of theater performances.
“Performing arts have been around for thousands of years. It’s not like it’s going to go away with one pandemic,” said Eric Johnson, LVPAC director of operations. “It’s survived lots of worse things, and I’m hopeful that people are reminded about how much they miss the arts and what it does for you and a community.”
Swalwell went on to say that the SVOG program will act as a bridge of relief until the state can reopen, but he also gave a nod to the Bankhead’s loyal supporters.
“The community has kept the Bankhead going,” Swalwell continued. “It’s a gem of Livermore and something that we want to see live on.”