ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) board has agreed to three-year contract extensions with the labor unions that represent its police officers, tying raises to ridership numbers as the pandemic fades.
The agreements negotiated with the BART Police Officers' Association and BART Police Managers Association will allow the transit agency’s police department to add 12 sworn officers and 20 crisis intervention specialists to staff its new Progressive Policing Bureau.
The new bureau’s specialists will perform outreach to people experiencing homelessness, mental health crises, substance abuse and other issues. The bureau also will include 10 Transit Ambassadors, uniformed civilian workers who will assist BART riders and monitor stations.
“This agreement is the result of good faith negotiations on all sides and is an essential step in the process of achieving my vision for safety at BART,” said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez. “The contract recognizes our current financial challenges while making it possible to fully staff and support our progressive policing initiatives.”
The new contract will take effect when the current contract ends June 30, 2022. Officers won’t receive pay increases during the first year. After that, ridership must meet 60% of pre-COVID-19 levels — or about 246,000 people — for a 0.4% raise to kick in for fiscal year 2024-25 and a 0.75% increase in 2025-26.
Higher levels of ridership will increase officers’ raises to up to 2.5% if ridership hits 100% or 410,000 people.
Officers assigned to the Progressive Policing Bureau will receive a 10% increase for special assignment pay.
BART officials said the contract puts its officers’ salaries on par with other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, keeping the department competitive in recruiting efforts.
Last year, after calls went out for police reform following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, BART Board President Lateefah Simon, General Manager Bob Powers and Alvarez announced efforts to improve training, increase oversight and increase the number of unarmed civilian employees on the BART’s 400-member force. The Progressive Policing Bureau's crisis intervention specialists are among the reforms.
According to its job listing on the BART site, applicants must have degrees in psychology, sociology, social work or a related field and have experience in homeless advocacy programs and behavioral health support programs. They also must have a history of engaging with the homeless community and people with mental health issues.
BART’s board of directors recently also approved labor contracts with its three largest unions — Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1555; Service Employees International Union Local 1021; and American Federal of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3993 — after the unions ratified the deals.
Powers and labor officials said the new contract to begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2024 increases BART’s financial stability during its “most dire fiscal crisis.”
In a joint statement, Powers and labor leaders said the contract would be revisited if measures are needed to save money to avoid layoffs.
“Settling the labor contracts early is the latest example of BART employees stepping up to the plate in unprecedented times,” the statement said. “Labor and management have been working in partnership since the beginning of the pandemic to promote safety and ensure reliable service for the public. We look forward to continuing to work together to ramp full service back up as soon as possible to ensure BART is in a position to support the Bay Area’s economic recovery.”