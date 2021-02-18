Bay Area Rapid Transit is offering free rides home for anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum.
The Oakland Coliseum vaccination site, which opened last week, is part of a federal effort to open 100 large-scale vaccination sites nationwide. It is operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services, with scheduling through https://myturn.ca.gov/.
During operating hours, staff at the Coliseum BART station will provide a free $7 BART ticket to anyone showing a vaccination card with a matching date. BART said it will also assist those who need help getting from the BART station to the Coliseum.