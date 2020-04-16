California Assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan will host a virtual town hall from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 16, to discuss ways people can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while still staying connected to community.
“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our community, both in terms of COVID-19 itself and the impacts of social isolation, food insecurity, job losses, the impacts on our economy and small businesses, and other challenges from sheltering in place,” said Bauer-Kahan, whose 16th District includes Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. “However, throughout all of this, I have seen our community come together, while physically apart, to support one another.”
She said the virtual town hall would focus on what resources are available for the Tri-Valley community and how to give back to those most in need.